The economic confidence index in Turkey surged to a 14-month high in March, the country's statistical institute revealed Wednesday.
Driven by consumer, real sector (manufacturing industry), services and retail trade indices, the main reading improved 3.3% from February to 98.9 this month, Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) data showed.
A value above 100 shows an optimistic outlook for the general economic situation, while a value below 100, a pessimistic one.
The figure was 99.3 in January 2020, before the COVID-19 outbreak spread in the country and restrictive measures were implemented.
The subindex for services posted the largest rise with 5.1% to 105.5 in the same period. It was followed by the consumer confidence index, rising 2.5% month-on-month to 86.7 in March.
Real sector confidence and retail trade confidence indices climbed 1.4% and 0.2%, respectively, during the same period.
The construction confidence index was the only index that saw a deterioration this month, falling 4% from a month ago.
"The economic confidence index is a composite index that encapsulates consumers' and producers' evaluations, expectations and tendencies about the general economic situation," the TurkStat statement said.
The institute underlined that a total of 20 subindices are used in the calculation, with data collected in the first two weeks of each month.
