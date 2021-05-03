Turkey's exports hit an all-time high for April with a 109% increase to $18.8 billion (TL 156.05 billion), managing to outperform pre-pandemic levels, Trade Minister Mehmet Muş announced on Monday, citing preliminary data.

"We achieved the highest ever April figure and also the second-highest monthly exports of all times," Muş said at a news conference in the capital Ankara.

Turkey's exports more than doubled – up 109% – from the same month last year when the figure stood at nearly $9 billion, Muş noted.

The figure was up 22.3% from April 2019, he said, when the pandemic's impact started to be felt in earnest.

Stressing that Turkish imports also jumped 64.1% on an annual basis to $21.9 billion last month, Muş said the foreign trade gap narrowed 32% to $3.1 billion during the same period.

The export-import coverage ratio climbed to 85.7% this April, up from 66.2% last April, he underlined.

In the first four months of this year, Turkey's exports surged 33.1% year-on-year to $68.8 billion while imports rose 19.8% to $82.9 billion, the minister said.

Turkey's foreign trade deficit shrank 19.5% to $14.2 billion in the January-April period, Muş noted, adding: "The export-import coverage ratio increased by 8.3 points to 82.9% in the January-April period."