Turkish exports have hit an all-time monthly high for the fourth consecutive month in March, the country’s trade minister announced Thursday.
Sales soared by 42.2% year-on-year in the month to $18.98 billion, Ruhsar Pekcan told a meeting in the capital Ankara.
Imports were up 25.8% to $23.68 billion, the minister said.
“Thus, Turkey’s foreign trade deficit shrank 14.2% on an annual basis, dropping to $4.7 billion from $5.5 billion a year ago,” she said.
The export-to-import coverage ratio was 80.2% in the month, the data showed.
The March figure followed record-high figures in December, January and February, when sales reached around $17.8 billion, $15 billion and $16 billion, respectively.
The coronavirus pandemic led to a 6.26% drop in 2020 exports as Turkey closed the year with $169.5 billion in foreign sales, exceeding the target of $165.9 billion in the medium-term program.
Imports were up 4.3% to reach $219.4 billion. The trade deficit widened by 69.12% to $49.9 billion last year.
Exports from January through March of this year have surged 17.3% year-on-year to $50 billion, also marking the highest first-quarter figure ever, Pekcan said.
Imports were up 9.7% to $61 billion in the three-month period. The foreign trade gap has thus dropped 15.2% to $11 billion, the minister noted.
Please click to read our informative text prepared pursuant to the Law on the Protection of Personal Data No. 6698 and to get information about the cookies used on our website in accordance with the relevant legislation.
6698 sayılı Kişisel Verilerin Korunması Kanunu uyarınca hazırlanmış aydınlatma metnimizi okumak ve sitemizde ilgili mevzuata uygun olarak kullanılan çerezlerle ilgili bilgi almak için lütfen tıklayınız.