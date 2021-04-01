Turkish exports have hit an all-time monthly high for the fourth consecutive month in March, the country’s trade minister announced Thursday.

Sales soared by 42.2% year-on-year in the month to $18.98 billion, Ruhsar Pekcan told a meeting in the capital Ankara.

Imports were up 25.8% to $23.68 billion, the minister said.

“Thus, Turkey’s foreign trade deficit shrank 14.2% on an annual basis, dropping to $4.7 billion from $5.5 billion a year ago,” she said.

The export-to-import coverage ratio was 80.2% in the month, the data showed.

The March figure followed record-high figures in December, January and February, when sales reached around $17.8 billion, $15 billion and $16 billion, respectively.

The coronavirus pandemic led to a 6.26% drop in 2020 exports as Turkey closed the year with $169.5 billion in foreign sales, exceeding the target of $165.9 billion in the medium-term program.

Imports were up 4.3% to reach $219.4 billion. The trade deficit widened by 69.12% to $49.9 billion last year.

Exports from January through March of this year have surged 17.3% year-on-year to $50 billion, also marking the highest first-quarter figure ever, Pekcan said.

Imports were up 9.7% to $61 billion in the three-month period. The foreign trade gap has thus dropped 15.2% to $11 billion, the minister noted.