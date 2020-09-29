The Turkish government aims to improve the current account balance and provide sustainable growth in the coming three years, the nation’s treasury and finance minister said Tuesday.

Speaking during the presentation of the government’s New Economic Program for the 2021-2023 period, Treasury and Finance Minister Berat Albayrak said normalization steps will continue in the coming weeks and will support financial stability as the economy recovers from the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Turkish economy entered a rapid recovery process as of July, Albayrak said, stressing that the country distinguished itself positively from other developing countries.

He said the leading indicators point to a strong V-shape recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic in the third quarter when growth turned positive.

The minister said since the start of the pandemic, the Turkish government has provided support packages worth TL 494 billion ($62 billion) – 10% of the national income.

"We determined the main themes of the New Economic Program as 'new balancing,' 'new normal' and 'new economy,'" the minister said.

Regarding the year-end expectations, Albayrak said Turkey expects the year-end growth rate to stand at 0.3%, while it is expected to be around 5.8% in 2021 and 5% in 2022 and 2023.

Inflation, on the other hand, is expected to stand at 10.5% at the end of 2020 and 8% in 2021.

The country also expects the budget deficit ratio-to-gross domestic product (GDP) to decline gradually throughout 2021-2023, the minister noted.

“We expect the budget deficit-to-national income ratio to gradually decline over the program period, standing at 4.9% this year, 4.3% in 2021, 3.9% in 2022 and eventually dropping to 3.5% in 2023,” Albayrak noted.

Among other goals, the new program aims to increase savings through strategic reforms in financial markets, he added.