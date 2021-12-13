The retail sales volume in Turkey, a marker of growing consumer spending, jumped 15.2% year-over-year in October, according to official figures released Monday.
Nonfood sales – excluding automotive fuel – jumped 24.5%, while automotive fuel sales climbed 6% year-over-year in October, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) data showed.
Food, drink and tobacco sales rose 4.8% in the same period.
Among nonfood items, textile, clothing, and footwear sales rose the most, climbing 43.5% from October 2020, followed by computers, books and telecommunications equipment (16.7%) and medical goods and cosmetics (15.7%).
Sales by mail order and the internet soared 52.7% year-over-year in October.
On a monthly basis, Turkey’s retail sales volume rose 0.9% in the month.
