Retail sales volume with constant prices in Turkey jumped 11.9% year-on-year in November, according to official figures released Monday.
During the month, the highest annual hike was seen in non-food (except automotive fuel) sales, which surged 13.8%, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) said.
Food, drink and tobacco sales rose 11.4%, while automotive fuel sales rose 7.5%.
Among non-food items, the volume of electronic goods and furniture sales rose 17.2%, and computers, books and telecommunication equipment sales climbed 12%.
Medical goods and cosmetics sales rose by 9.6% and textile, clothing and footwear sales followed with a rise of 4%.
Meanwhile, mail order and internet sales climbed 69.8% year-on-year in November, with shoppers opting to shop from home due to the coronavirus pandemic.
TurkStat also said calendar-adjusted retail turnover with current prices jumped 26.1% in November on a yearly basis.
"In the same month, food, drink, and tobacco sales increased by 28.3%, non-food (except automotive fuel) sales increased by 32.2%, automotive fuel sales increased by 5.7%," it added.
