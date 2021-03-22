Turkey's unemployment rate dropped by 0.5 percentage points to 13.2% in 2020, the country's statistical authority said on Monday.

Last year, the number of unemployed people was 4.08 million, down from 4.4 million in 2019, Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) showed.

Meanwhile, the number of unemployed people – aged 15 and over – was 4.06 million last year, down from 4.4 million in 2019.

The number of employed people – aged 15 and over – was 26.8 million, thus the employment rate was 42.8% in 2020, down 2.9 percentage points.

The non-agricultural unemployment rate also dropped to 15.3% in 2019, falling by 0.7 percentage points.

The unemployment rate was 25.3% for those in the age group of 15-24 – also known as youth unemployment.