The Board of Governors of the Turkic Investment Fund (TIF) announced the launch of the fund’s operational activities, with financing activities set to begin by the end of the first quarter of 2026, according to a recent statement.

The decision marks the fund’s transition from its establishment phase into operationalization of its financing activities, it added.

The Turkic Investment Fund is the first international financial institution jointly established by Turkic countries with a mandate to finance projects across its member states.

The fund aims to strengthen economic ties among the Turkic countries by promoting trade expansion, improved connectivity and increased cross-border investment.

"The board said the move to commence the operational activities of the fund responds to rising expectations among member states for the institution to begin deploying resources and advancing priority projects," the statement by the fund said.

Meeting in Bishkek for its second session, the Board of Governors endorsed the Fund’s Annual Report and Audited Financial Statements for 2024, adopted the Rules of Procedure of the Board of Governors, and reaffirmed the fund’s preferred creditor status, it added.

The governors noted that most of the institutional framework required for operations had been completed in 2025 following coordinated efforts across member states, the fund also said.

"Preparatory work on project pipelines is underway, and financing activities are expected to commence as the operational framework is rolled out in early 2026."

The statement noted that the fund has also held initial consultations with several regional and international financial institutions to lay the groundwork for future co-financing arrangements.

Although the idea of integrating Turkic economies dates back to 2011, the Establishment Agreement of TIF was signed at the Extraordinary Summit of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) in Ankara on March 16, 2023, and came into force on Feb. 24, 2024.