Annual inflation in Türkiye eased slightly in October to below 33%, official data showed on Monday, marking its lowest in nearly four years.

The consumer price index (CPI) advanced 32.87% year-over-year last month, the data from the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) revealed. The monthly rate was 2.55%, TurkStat said.

Both rates came in less than market forecasts.

The annual figure had experienced a slight rebound in September to 33.29% after 15 months of decline.

The figure, which exceeded 75% in May 2024 before starting to fall, is now at its lowest level since November 2021