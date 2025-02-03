Annual inflation eased in Türkiye in January for the eighth consecutive month to nearly 42.1%, official data showed on Monday.

Consumer prices rose 42.12% year-over-year, compared with nearly 44.4% a month earlier, the data from Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) revealed.

The increase in the consumer price index (CPI) was led by education, housing, and health while the lowest annual gain was seen in transportation in January, TurkStat said.

Month-on-month the consumer prices advanced 5.03%, according to the data.

Both annual and monthly inflation increased slightly more compared to the expectations of economists in a recent poll conducted by Reuters.

The median estimate of 10 economists anticipated annual inflation to decline to 41.25% in January, with forecasts ranging from 40.73% to 41.57%. The forecasts for monthly inflation ranged between 4% and 4.63%.

The central bank lowered borrowing costs in January for the second straight month to 45% citing that the underlying trend of the inflation decreased in December.

Before that, the Central Bank of the Republic of Türkiye (CBRT) held the rates steady for months after a long tightening cycle between the summer of 2023 and March of last year.

Annual inflation has been falling since last May, when it exceeded 75%, as tighter monetary and fiscal policies curbed overheating domestic demand.