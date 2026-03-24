Türkiye's manufacturing capacity utilization rate remained stable in March, at 74.0%, while confidence in the real sector declined in the same month, official data showed on Tuesday.

On a seasonally adjusted basis, the capacity utilization rate in the manufacturing industry remained steady at 74.0% compared with the previous month, data from the Central Bank of the Republic of Türkiye (CBRT) revealed.

In contrast, the unadjusted rate declined slightly by 0.2 points, settling at 73.3%, according to the data.

The central bank also separately released the data showing that the seasonally adjusted real sector confidence index fell by 4.1 points to reach 100.0 in March.

The decline was attributed to negative assessments across all sub-indices.

Survey responses indicated weaker expectations for production volume over the next three months, a less favorable view of the general business outlook, reduced order volumes both in the past three months and currently, lower investment spending intentions, diminished export order expectations, higher inventories of finished goods and weaker employment projections.

According to CBRT data, the unadjusted seasonally adjusted real sector confidence index also declined, by 3.1 points compared to the previous month, and was at 101.0 in March.