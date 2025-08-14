The Turkish central bank announced on Thursday interim targets for inflation as part of a new communication strategy, setting targets of 24% for the end of this year and 16% for the end of 2026.

Presenting the bank's third quarterly inflation report in Istanbul, Central Bank of the Republic of Türkiye (CBRT) Governor Fatih Karahan said inflation was currently projected to be between 25% and 29% in 2025 and between 13% and 19% in 2026.

Following the presentation on the global and domestic economic outlook, Karahan said that as of this inflation report, they have decided "to change the framework for presenting medium-term forecasts."

"We will present 'interim targets' that will not be changed unless extraordinary circumstances occur between report periods," he added.

The governor explained two main concepts of the monetary authority's new approach as the "forecasts," which will be announced in inflation reports, and the "year-end interim targets," which he said will serve as "a commitment and anchor."

With the shift, the bank was keeping its earlier announced 24% end-2025 inflation forecast as its interim target for the year, Karahan said.

"We maintain the 24% inflation forecast for the end of 2025 as our interim target for that year. For 2026 and 2027, we have set our interim inflation targets at 16% and 9%," he noted.

Last month, the Turkish central bank lowered its key policy rate by 300 basis points to 43%, resuming a brief easing cycle that it launched late last year as disinflation began to progress. The annual inflation rate dropped to 33.52% in July – below market forecasts – sustaining a continued downward trend since the middle of last year, according to official data.