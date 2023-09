The Central Bank of the Republic of Türkiye (CBRT) Thursday lifted its key policy rate also known as the one-week repo rate in line with the overall market forecast, affirming its monetary tightening cycle drive following the U-turn in economic policies after the May elections.

Accordingly, the bank raised its policy rate by another 500 points to 30% following the increase of a total of 1,650 basis points till August.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW...