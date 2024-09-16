The Turkish central bank said Monday it would host the research conference on the monetary policy in emerging markets (EMs) organized by The National Bureau of Economic Research (NBER) in May next year.

"To promote research on monetary policy in emerging markets and to review past experiences of emerging economies, the NBER will convene a research conference on Monetary Policy in Emerging Markets on May 7-8, 2025 in Istanbul," the Central Bank of the Republic of Türkiye (CBRT) said in a statement on its website.

The bank provided a long list of the topics the conference is set to cover from monetary policy, capital flows, and exchange rates to the role of the global south in geopolitical fragmentation.

The National Bureau of Economic Research is an American private nonprofit research organization "committed to undertaking and disseminating unbiased economic research among public policymakers, business professionals, and the academic community." It was established in 1920 due to debates during the Progressive Era over income distribution.

"Amid the evolving landscape of the global economy, policymakers and economists continuously deliberate on the dynamics of central banking. In times of severe crises and large shocks, this topic receives renewed attention as traditional policy frameworks face new challenges," NBER said in a statement regarding the planned conference in Istanbul.

Citing the issues emerging markets are facing such as their volatile past and some of the current challenges the policymakers need to navigate, the NBER is due to convene the stated research conference to address these topics.

"A key issue facing central banks today, in the face of frictions of post-pandemic recovery, geopolitical conflicts, and global fragmentation, is how to navigate the changing landscape with inflationary supply chain re-configurations without compromising their independence and credibility," it said.

"To promote research on this and other related issues, and to highlight lessons from past experiences in emerging markets, the National Bureau of Economic Research (NBER) will convene a research conference on May 7-8, 2025, in Istanbul, Türkiye. The conference will be hosted by the Central Bank of Türkiye," it added.

It similarly covered the list of topics for the conference while encouraging submissions from researchers for possible presentations. It said submissions would be open till Feb. 6 and authors chosen to present papers will be notified by late February 2025.