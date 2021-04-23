The new Governor of the Central Bank of the Republic of Turkey (CBRT) Şahap Kavcıoğlu on Friday said that the country would make reserves permanent and better implement the system financing production and exports.
"We will also continue with the tight monetary policy," Kavcıoğlu added.
The central bank will continue to tighten its policies until a mid-term inflation target of 5% is achieved, he explained.
Kavcıoğlu replaced Naci Ağbal as the new chief of the central bank with a presidential decree last month, which came two days after a sharp interest rate hike.
A former lawmaker from the ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party) for the northeastern province of Bayburt, Kavcıoğlu is an economist who served at high-level positions in several banks, including state lenders Halkbank and Vakıfbank.
