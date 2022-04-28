Turkey’s central bank on Thursday hiked its year-end annual inflation forecast to 42.8%, from 23.2% three months ago, according to a presentation by its governor.

The Central Bank of the Republic of Turkey (CBRT) also sees a mid-point forecast of 12.9% for end-2023, up from 8.2%, Governor Şahap Kavcıoğlu told a meeting held to release the bank's second quarterly inflation report this year.

The bank predicted that inflation – which soared to 61% last month – would fall to single digits and hit 8.3% in 2024. It targets a range of around 5%.

The upward revision was led by Turkish lira-denominated import prices and soaring food and energy costs.

The central bank estimates food inflation at 49% for the end of this year, and at 15% for 2023, increasing from its estimates in January of 24.2% and 10%, respectively.

Import prices are also expected to increase by 22.2% at the end of this year, before decreasing by 7% at the end of 2023.

The estimates were $102.2 and $93.9 for oil prices for the end of 2022 and 2023, respectively.

Kavcıoğlu said that in the first quarter of the year, the rise in global commodity prices, especially energy and food, were the main reasons for the rise in inflation.

In addition to the increase in import prices, the high level of transportation costs and supply problems continue to affect the inflation outlook negatively, he said.

He recalled that with the geopolitical developments that turned into a hot conflict at the end of February, international food prices, especially wheat and sunflower, reached historic highs.

In addition to geopolitical problems, China's tightening of pandemic measures limits recovery and keeps transportation costs at high levels, he added.

Kavcıoğlu stressed that inflation will decrease gradually with monetary policy and the restoration of global peace.