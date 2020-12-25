Turkey’s central bank will be applying its inflation targeting regime decisively with all its tools, its chief said on Friday.

Monetary policy decisions will be taken by maintaining the priority of price stability, Central Bank of the Republic of Turkey (CBRT) Governor Naci Ağbal said, a day after the bank hiked its key policy rate by 200 basis points in a bigger than expected move as it seeks to cool double-digit inflation.

Ağbal was speaking during a presentation to the Parliament’s Planning and Budget Commission regarding the central bank’s activities and monetary policy practices.

“The upward risks associated with the inflation require a firm and decisive stance in monetary policy,” the governor said.

“Tight monetary stance will be continued with determination until there are strong indicators of price stability and a permanent decline in inflation.”

The CBRT on Thursday lifted its one-week repo rate to 17% from 15% at the last Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting of the year. It again pledged to “decisively” keep policy tight to permanently lower inflation, which stood at 14% last month.

The tightening follows a hefty hike of 475 points last month, which was Ağbal’s first move after taking the bank’s reins.

The bank simplified its monetary policy following the meeting by saying that all funding will be provided through the main policy rate, the one-week repo rate.

“The CBRT’s monetary policy tool is the one-week repo rate,” Ağbal said, stressing that the interest rate corridor and late liquidity window tools would not be used outside their defined purposes.

“In no way will the late liquidity window or interest rate corridor be used in 2021 to replace the main policy tool,” he noted.

The governor further stressed that the indicators for the last quarter of 2020 point to a strong course in economic activity.

“The economy continues the momentum achieved in the third quarter in production, consumption and investment,” he said.