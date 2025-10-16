The Turkish central bank's gross reserves continued their record-breaking streak, reaching nearly $190 billion last week, according to official data released Thursday.

Reserves rose by 1.9%, an increase of $3.5 billion, to $189.7 billion as of Oct. 10, up from $186.2 billion the previous week, the Central Bank of the Republic of Türkiye (CBRT) said.

This marks the third consecutive week of record highs. Over the past two months, the reserves have hit new all-time highs on five separate occasions.

The CBRT's net reserves climbed to $79.6 billion as of Oct. 10, up from $75.2 billion the week prior.

Net reserves excluding swaps rose to $61.8 billion, compared to $59.5 billion the previous week.

Meanwhile, the bank’s gold reserves increased to $102.4 billion from $99.2 billion, the data showed.