The total gross reserves of the Turkish central bank have reached an all-time high of $174.4 billion as of Aug. 8, according to official figures released by the bank on Thursday.

The reserves rose 3.2%, or $5.38 billion, from the previous week's $168.99 billion, the Central Bank of the Republic of Türkiye (CBRT) said in its weekly report.

Foreign currency reserves – in convertible foreign currencies – increased 3.4% to $79.9 billion compared to the previous week.

The bank's gold reserves – including gold deposits and, if applicable, gold swaps – increased by 3.2% to $86.8 billion during the same period.

Net reserves also rose from $63.2 billion to $67.6 billion in the week of Aug. 8.

Net reserves excluding swaps also saw a recovery. During the same period, net reserves excluding swaps rose from $45.6 billion to $49.6 billion.

The previous record in total gross reserves was seen in February of this year, when reserves reached $173.2 billion.