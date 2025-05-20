Türkiye's consumer confidence in May reversed its downward trend in the previous month and improved slightly, according to official data released on Tuesday.

The consumer confidence index gained 1.1% from a month ago to 84.8 points in May, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) said.

This followed a 2.3% monthly decrease in April, when the index was at 83.9 points.

The sub-index measuring households' current financial situation was unchanged in May from a month ago, while household financial situation expectations for the next 12 months rose 1.2%.

The index tracking spending on durable goods over the next 12 months saw a 3.3% month-over-month increase in May.

Meanwhile, the expectations for the general economic situation for the next 12 months fell 0.7% in the same period.

The consumer confidence index serves as a key indicator of the economy's overall health, capturing public sentiment regarding financial conditions, the broader economic outlook, and spending and saving intentions.