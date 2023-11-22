Türkiye’s consumer sentiment advanced further in November, picking up to a four month high, the official data released on Wednesday showed.

The consumer confidence index rose 1.1% month-over-month to 75.5 in November, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) said.

Subindices for the present financial situation of households increased 2.7% and financial situation expectations of households over the next 12 months gained 2.6%.

The index for general economic situation expectations over the next 12 months went up 0.6% in November from the month prior.

On the other hand, assessments on spending for durable goods over the next 12 months declined by 0.6%.

Despite another monthly hike, the figure is reflecting a pessimistic outlook due to remaining below 100.

The index is a vital gauge of the economy's overall performance, indicating public sentiments on financial standing and the general economic situation, along with spending and saving tendencies.