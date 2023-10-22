The Turkish e-commerce giant Trendyol on Saturday pledged $10 million in humanitarian aid for Gaza, days after the country’s drone magnate said it would donate the same amount.

“We are deeply saddened by the tragedy unfolding in Gaza, and we hope that a lasting ceasefire and peaceful resolution in the region will soon be reached, Trendyol said in a statement.

“Trendyol pledges $10 million of humanitarian aid for the civilian population in Gaza,” the statement noted.

“We are coordinating with relevant public authorities to ensure the direct delivery of aid to civilians struggling to survive under difficult conditions.”

“Moreover, we will launch additional humanitarian aid programs next week on our platform to generate additional support for Gaza,” the statement added.

Last Thursday, Selçuk Bayraktar, the chief technology officer (CTO) and chairperson of the board of the pioneering Turkish drone developer Baykar, announced that the company would donate $10 million for critically needed humanitarian assistance in Gaza.

Israel has imposed a “complete siege” on the Gaza Strip since Oct. 7 after the Palestinian resistance group Hamas initiated a multi-pronged surprise attack that included a barrage of rocket launches and infiltrations into Israel by land, sea, and air.

Hamas said the incursion was in retaliation for the storming of the Al-Aqsa Mosque and growing violence by Israeli settlers.

Mass Israeli bombardments and blockades have since cut off the densely populated Mediterranean coastal strip from food, fuel, medicines, water and other essential supplies, leading to fears of a humanitarian catastrophe.

Gaza’s Health Ministry said on Saturday that Israel’s air and missile strikes had killed at least 4,385 Palestinians, including hundreds of children, with more than a million of the tiny territory’s 2.3 million people displaced.

Earlier on Saturday, a humanitarian convoy of 20 trucks began entering the Gaza Strip from the Egyptian side of the Rafah border crossing, the first since the armed conflict broke out.

Rafah is the main route in and out of the Gaza Strip that Israel does not control.