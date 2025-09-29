Economic sentiment in Türkiye improved for the second consecutive month in September, although moderately, to reach its highest level since March, according to official data released by the country's statistical authority on Monday.

The economic sentiment index rose 0.1% to 98.0 in September from 97.9 in August, according to survey results from the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat).

Among index components, the morale for the retail sector remained more positive in September as the corresponding index climbed to 109.2 from 108.8. The measure for the construction sector improved to 88.3 from 85.3.

Data showed that the confidence index for manufacturing increased to 100.8 from 100.6. Meanwhile, service confidence eased slightly to 111.0 from 111.1.

Turkish consumers remained more pessimistic in September, with the corresponding index falling to 83.9 from 84.3 in August.

The economic confidence index can take a value between 0 and 200. An economic confidence index above 100 indicates an optimistic outlook for the general economic situation, whereas one below 100 indicates a pessimistic outlook.