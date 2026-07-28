An electro-optic reconnaissance, surveillance and targeting system developed by Türkiye's state-run defense contractor Aselsan has been integrated into the South African-developed multi-role tactical aircraft Mwari, a report said Tuesday.

That expands the Turkish company's international footprint with ASELFLIR-500, a product the country developed indigenously following years of restrictions and embargoes on drone camera systems.

The integration enhances the capabilities of the aircraft, developed by South Africa's Paramount Aerospace Industries, in intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, as well as target detection, tracking and designation, Anadolu Agency (AA) said, citing information provided by Aselsan.

Designed for both manned and unmanned aerial platforms, the ASELFLIR-500 combines a high-resolution mid-wave infrared camera, a daylight camera and a short-wave infrared imaging channel.

The system also features laser rangefinding, laser target designation, automatic target tracking, precision stabilization and advanced image-processing capabilities. Weighing approximately 54 kilograms, its laser rangefinder and designator have an operational range of up to 35 kilometers (22 miles).

Equipped with artificial intelligence-supported image processing, the ASELFLIR-500 enables long-range target detection and identification by processing imagery from multiple optical channels.

Its four-axis gimbal and two-axis optical stabilization system minimizes the effects of aircraft maneuvering and vibration, allowing operators to maintain a stable view of targets during missions.

The two-seat Mwari aircraft features an open architecture and plug-and-play integration approach, enabling it to be configured with a range of sensors, weapons and mission systems.

It is designed for intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance missions, border and coastal security, counterinsurgency, counterterrorism and precision-strike operations.

Powered by a single turboprop engine, the aircraft can carry payloads of up to 1,000 kilograms (2,205 pounds) across six underwing hardpoints. It has a maximum cruise speed of about 230 knots, a service ceiling of 21,000 feet and a mission range of approximately 1,150 nautical miles.

The integration combines Türkiye's expertise in electro-optical systems with South Africa's aircraft development capabilities and is expected to support Aselsan's expansion into new export markets while enhancing the Mwari's competitiveness in international sales campaigns.

Aselsan began serial production of the ASELFLIR-500 in 2024. The system has since been integrated into multiple aerial platforms, including the world-renowned Turkish combat drones, including Bayraktar TB2 and Bayraktar TB3, and has been exported to more than 20 countries.