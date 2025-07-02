Turkish exports rose 8% to $20.5 billion in June, Trade Minister Ömer Bolat announced on Wednesday, also suggesting that this was the highest annual export increase after July 2024.

The country's 12-month rolling exports, meanwhile, hit a historic high of $267 billion in June, by increasing 3.2%, Bolat said.

Imports of goods rose by 15.3% compared to the same month last year, reaching $28.7 billion, he added.

The country's foreign trade gap was $8.2 billion in June, while the export-import coverage ratio was 71.5%.

Bolat told a press conference in Istanbul that the rise in exports – 8% – was the largest increase in the last year.

This January to June, exports rose 4.1% to $131.4 billion, while imports totaled $180.9 billion, up 7.2% year-on-year.

Türkiye ran a foreign trade deficit of $49.43 billion in the six months, while its export-import coverage ratio was at 72.7%.