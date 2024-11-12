Türkiye's exports to African countries have surpassed $15 billion between January and October this year, according to a report on Tuesday citing foreign trade data.

The volume of shipments to African nations increased by 1.8% in the first 10 months of the year compared to the same period in 2023, reaching $15.1 billion, the data compiled by Anadolu Agency (AA) from Turkish Exporters Assembly (TIM) revealed.

Apart from robust trade, Türkiye has become an important partner for development and investment in Africa, strengthening cooperation in areas such as construction and energy.

Relations between Ankara and African countries have gained momentum in recent years and there are 44 Turkish embassies in Africa, compared to 12 in 2003.

Sales to Africa constituted 7% of Türkiye's total exports in the 10 months. The continent ranked sixth among the 12 country groups to which Türkiye exported the most during this period.

In comparison, Türkiye exported $79.9 billion to European Union countries in the first 10 months of the year and $23.3 billion to the Middle Eastern countries.

Egypt takes lead

In the first 10 months of the year, Türkiye exported the most to Egypt among African countries, with nearly $3 billion, along with other North African countries, which were closely followed by sales to South Africa and Nigeria.

Accordingly, exports to Egypt were determined at $2.9 billion, Morocco at $2.5 billion, Algeria at approximately $2 billion, Libya at $1.9 billion and Tunisia at $859.2 million.

South Africa came in next with $514.5 million, Nigeria with $482.1 million, Djibouti with approximately $343 million, Ghana with approximately $313 million and Senegal with $301.1 million.

When examined sectorally, the sectors with the highest exports to African countries in the period in question were chemicals and products with $2.5 billion, grains, pulses, oilseeds and its products with $2.3 billion, steel with $1.7 billion, the automotive industry with $1.2 billion and the electrical and electronics sectors with $1.1 billion.

The sectors that increased their exports the most over the same period were chemicals and products with $248.5 million, jewelry with $137.7 million and textiles and raw materials with $98.6 million, respectively.

The jewelry sector made $309.7 million in exports to African countries, while the textiles and raw materials sector's export volume reached $1.1 billion, and the machinery and components sector also exported $1.1 billion worth of goods in 10 months.

The sectors with the least exports to the continent were other ornamental plants with $2.1 million, olives and olive oil with $12.9 million, and fresh fruits and vegetables with $20.2 million.

For the January-October period, Türkiye’s total exports totaled $216.4 billion, up 3.2% year-over-year.