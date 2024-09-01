Ankara continues to take steps to strengthen fairness in taxation, Treasury and Finance Minister Mehmet Şimşek stressed Sunday, warning to publicly disclose the names of taxpayers with major debts unless they pay by the end of the month.

"We are giving taxpayers until the end of September if they do not want their names to be included on the lists," the minister said.

In a statement to Anadolu Agency (AA), Şimşek emphasized that combating the informal economy and ensuring fairness and efficiency in taxation are among the most important components of the economic program they are implementing.

He mentioned that the government has made various regulations in this regard and said, "We continue to take steps to strengthen fairness in taxation. We have instructed that the lists of taxpayers who have unpaid tax and penalty debts that are overdue be disclosed."

"We will share with the public the names of taxpayers who have tax debts and penalties of TL 5 million ($146,750) or more at each tax office," he added.

He further explained that within this scope, from Oct. 15 to Oct. 31, 2024, lists containing taxpayer information will be published at all tax offices across Türkiye, and from Nov. 1 to Nov. 15, 2024, these lists will be published on the Revenue Administration's (GIB) website.

Şimşek pointed out that the General Communique on the Tax Procedure Law, which outlines the procedures and principles related to this issue, is about to be published, and noted that two separate lists will be announced.

The minister explained that the lists regarding debtors will include taxes and penalties that were due as of Dec. 31, 2023, but remained unpaid as of Sept. 30, 2024. He added that in another list, regardless of whether they have debts or not, taxpayers who have been subject to tax inspections or who have been assessed taxes and penalties by the assessment commissions between June 1, 2023, and May 31, 2024, will be announced.

Şimşek emphasized that there is still a one-month period for those who do not want their names to appear on these lists, dubbed "tax evaders" lists.

He also stated that under this regulation, the debts related to unpaid taxes and fines, whether finalized or overdue, for those who have income and corporate tax liability as of the date of the earthquakes that occurred in Kahramanmaraş, will not be disclosed.

The government earlier this year introduced a regulation for a minimum corporate tax as part of efforts to establish a fairer tax system. Parliament has also passed a law including licensing and registration obligations for crypto asset service providers.

The authorities have pushed for a draft of reforms to boost fiscal discipline, including unveiling a major efficiency program that envisages cutting unnecessary expenses, earlier this year.

The new economic administration, spearheaded by Şimşek, assumed office in June last year and has since taken significant steps to rein in inflation, including hiking interest rates.