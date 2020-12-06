A Turkish company, based in the capital Ankara, is producing coronavirus antigen tests using domestic resources and exporting it to nearly 20 countries.

The development comes as research, especially on coronavirus vaccines, continues at full speed across the world.

To effectively combat the pandemic, high-accuracy, rapid screening tests have become hugely important.

Oncosem Oncological Systems, which operates out of the Anadolu Organized Industrial Zone (OIZ), have managed to produce COVID-19 antigen test with domestic and national resources. "The test was the result of our research and development (R&D) program," company chairman Erol Çelik said.

"Our product is approved by the Health Ministry. It directly detects the virus," Çelik said. "With this test, the result of the PCR device can be obtained in about 10 minutes."

"Our test kit is 96% accurate," he said, noting that accuracy tests are conducted by independent organizations.

The chairman added that it is a 90% locally made product.

"The COVID-19 antigen test is currently approved as a product and brand in Europe. The product was placed on refund lists in Europe," Çelik said.

"The Berlin municipality is currently conducting a scan and our products are also being used in these processes," he noted. "Last week we exported 80,000 tests daily to Germany alone. Our daily export figure has reached 120,000."

The capacity is expected to hit 250,000 by the end of the year.

"We export this product to 20 countries. An export process is now underway for the U.S.," Çelik said.

Activity tests of the product have been done by the Health Ministry's reference laboratory.

"The testing and licensing of our product were completed in Turkey," Çelik noted.

The company used to employ around 200 people at the beginning of the pandemic. That figure has now reached 450, the chairman added.