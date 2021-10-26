More than 1,000 businesspeople, including 500 Turkish investors, will gather in Azerbaijan's capital in November for a global business event.

The International Business Forum (IBF), organized by Turkey's Independent Industrialists and Businessmen Association (MÜSIAD), will be held in Baku on Nov. 14-17.

The 25th edition of the event will focus on Azerbaijan's potential in several sectors such as agriculture, energy, and health. Along with the Turkish business sector, it will bring together distinguished businesspeople from Canada, Europe, the U.S., the Middle East, Russia and North Africa.

Within the scope of the program, presentations and visits to the factories will be organized, allowing the participants to personally observe the fieldwork.

Erol Yarar, the IBF head, said the economic development of the Nagorno-Karabakh region, which was liberated from Armenia's occupation last year, is the key topic of interest in Azerbaijan.

"Thus, we decided to hold the IBF summit in Azerbaijan," he added.

Turkish businesspeople, Yarar said, will visit Azerbaijan to both invest and develop trade.

“We are going there with our businesspeople to both invest in Azerbaijan and develop our trade,” he said, noting that there are very important fields of investment in the country, such as agriculture, food, health, tourism and infrastructure.

Agricultural and mining are key for the development of Karabakh, he said, and that there are investors who are interested in these.

Noting that Karabakh alone needs billions of dollars of infrastructure investment, Yarar said, “Azerbaijan has a very serious tourism, health and agriculture potential.”

“When we look at these, we are talking about increasing the foreign trade volume between countries by $4-5 billion,” he added.