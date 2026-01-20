House sales in Türkiye surged 14.3% on a yearly basis to nearly 1.7 million units in 2025, marking a record, official data showed on Tuesday, as figures showed more than 250,000 homes were sold nationwide in December alone.

Total sales reached 1.68 million units, the data from the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) showed, compared to some 1.47 million units sold in 2024 and 1.22 million in 2023.

House sales rose by 19.8% in December compared to the same month of the previous year to 254,777 units, according to the data.

The provinces with the highest number of house sales throughout the year were Istanbul with 280,262, Ankara with 152,534 and Izmir with 96,998.

Türkiye's residential market has shown resilience in the face of tighter monetary conditions in recent years and sales have seen a continuous upward momentum.

The Turkish central bank last cut interest rates by 150 basis points to 38% in December as inflation dropped below 31%, marking the lowest in four years.