House sales in Türkiye climbed up significantly in October to surpass 165,000 units sold and reached the highest level in almost two years, the official data showed on Wednesday.

The sales in Türkiye soared 76.1% year-on-year in October, according to the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat).

A total of 165,138 houses were sold last month, rising from 93,761 the same month last year and marking the highest figure since December 2022, the data showed.

Mortgaged sales jumped 278.2% on an annual basis in October to 21,095, while accounting for 12.8% of all house sales, TurkStat said.

House sales to foreigners fell 16.3% year-on-year in October to 2,122.

The southwestern resort city of Antalya saw the highest number of foreign house buyers with 750, followed by Istanbul with 724, and the southern province of Mersin with 148.

The highest number of foreign house buyers was from Russia with 373, followed by Iran with 172, and Ukraine with 136.

In January-July, a total of 1.1 million houses were sold, registering an increase of 11.9% on an annual basis.

During this period, house sales to foreigners fell 37.2%, reaching 19,212.