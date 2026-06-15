Türkiye's industrial production registered the strongest annual increase in eight months, according to official data released on Monday.

The seasonally adjusted industrial production index rose 6% year-over-year in April, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) said.

That marked the largest increase from August 2025.

Treasury and Finance Minister Mehmet Şimşek touted the jump he said came despite increasing uncertainties in the global economy and challenging external conditions.

The increase was mainly driven by manufacturing activity, which jumped 6.8% compared with the same month last year.

Among the main industrial subsectors, the mining and quarrying index fell 2.8% annually, while the electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply index increased 1.8% in April.

Şimşek said while capital goods production rose by 8.2% annually, the increase in medium-high technology and high-technology production was 7.1% and 14.6%, respectively.

"With our policies that encourage high value-added investment and production, we continue our efforts to transform Türkiye into a global production center," he wrote on the social media platform NSosyal.

On a monthly basis, industrial production rose 3.7% in April, the TurkStat data showed.

Manufacturing output increased 4.4% month-over-month, while mining and quarrying rose 0.8%. The electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply index, however, declined 2.8% over the same period.

Industrial production is considered one of the key indicators for economic activity, as it reflects output trends in manufacturing, mining, energy and related sectors.