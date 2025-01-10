Türkiye's industrial production swung to growth in November, according to data on Friday that officials said demonstrated the economy's resilience despite weak external demand and the ongoing disinflation process.

The industrial output grew by 2.9% month-over-month and 1.5% annually in November, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) said.

The monthly growth was the highest since March 2023, while the annual rise marked the strongest expansion in the last eight months.

In October, production contracted by 0.9% on a monthly basis and 3.1% from a year ago. In November, it rebounded after five consecutive months of decline on an annual basis.

Month-over-month, the manufacturing index increased 3% and the mining and quarrying index grew 2.8%. The electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply index increased 2%, the data showed.

Annually, the mining and quarrying index contracted by 6.6%, while the manufacturing index grew by 1.2%. The electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply index rose 11.1%.

Separate data by TurkStat showed the unemployment rate declined by 0.1 percentage points to 8.6% in November.

"Despite weak external demand conditions and the ongoing disinflation process, our economy remains resilient thanks to policies supporting investment, employment, production, and exports," said Treasury and Finance Minister Mehmet Şimşek.

Şimşek said employment declined slightly in November, but the annual increase for the January-November period surpassed 1 million jobs.

Also addressing the data, Vice President Cevdet Yılmaz said the results align with the framework set by the government's economic program, achieved through realistic policies grounded in trust and stability.

"The positive momentum in our economy continues, bolstered by the strong performance in both the labor market and industrial production," Yılmaz wrote on X.

"While lowering inflation through determined efforts, we aim to promote balanced growth, boosting employment, production, and exports," he said.

"Our ultimate goal is to achieve inclusive, sustainable growth and lasting social prosperity."