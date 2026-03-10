Türkiye's industrial output decreased slightly on both an annual and monthly basis in January, opening a new year on a lower note, official data showed on Tuesday.

The industrial production index declined 1.8% on an annual basis in January, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) said.

In the subsectors of the industry, the mining and quarrying index fell 2.8%, and the manufacturing index decreased 2.5% year-over-year, the data revealed.

On the other hand, the electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply and distribution index expanded 5.6% in January compared to the same month of 2025.

Monthly, the seasonally and calendar-adjusted industrial production index dropped by 2.8% in January compared to December 2025. The monthly index was up 1.2% in December and 2.5% in November.

Despite a broad decline in several categories, an annual increase in output was seen in energy, capital goods and high technology.

High technology surged the most, at 22% year-over-year and 5.8% monthly, as per TurkStat.