Türkiye's annual inflation picked up slightly in November to touch nearly 62%, official data showed Monday, in line with expectations and the latest rate increase forecasts of the monetary authority.

The consumer price index (CPI) rate rose to 61.98% in 12 months to November, up from 61.36% in October, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) said.

Month-over-month the inflation climbed 3.28%, TurkStat said.

Inflation is expected to continue rising and peak in May 2024 at around 70-75%, according to the central bank before declining to 36% at end-2024.

Economists participating in the Anadolu Agency (AA) survey estimated the CPI would increase by 3.68% in November, while institutions in a Reuters poll expected to see monthly prices rise by 3.9%, with forecasts ranging from 3% to 4.62%

Inflation fell to as low as 38.2% earlier this year, partly due to base effects and a relatively stable lira.

The central bank decided to hike the benchmark rate to 40% last month and said that the tightening cycle would be completed in a short period.

The central bank said recent indicators suggest that domestic demand has started to moderate, however, the existing level of domestic demand, the stickiness in services inflation, and geopolitical risks keep inflation pressures alive.