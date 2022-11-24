The capacity utilization rate in the Turkish manufacturing industry fell slowly in November, the country's central bank announced on Thursday.

Local manufacturing industry units are operating at 75.9% of their capacity this month, down one percentage point from October, according to a survey by the bank.

Capacity utilization rate figures are based on the responses of local units operating in the manufacturing industry to a business tendency survey.

A report by the Central Bank of the Republic of Türkiye (CBRT) said 1,734 companies responded to the survey this month and the data did not reflect the bank's views or predictions.

Among the main industrial groups, the capacity utilization rate was highest in investment goods at 76.8%, while the lowest capacity usage was 72.1% in durable consumer goods.

On the sectoral side, the highest capacity usage was in the manufacturing of wearing apparel with 81.5%, while the lowest was in leather and related products with 65.8%.