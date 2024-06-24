The capacity utilization rate of Türkiye's manufacturing sector remained broadly stable in June compared to a month earlier, according to official data released on Monday.

Local manufacturing industry units operated at 76.3% of their capacity this month, according to data from the Central Bank of the Republic of Türkiye (CBRT).

The seasonally adjusted capacity utilization rate in the manufacturing industry edged lower by 0.4 points from May to 76.2% in June.

While the highest capacity utilization this month was in intermediate goods at 76.3%, the lowest was in non-durable consumer goods at 73.6%.

Capacity utilization rate figures are based on the responses to a business tendency survey of local units operating in the manufacturing industry.

The central bank said 1,738 companies responded to the survey this month, and the data does not reflect the bank's views or predictions.