The capacity utilization rate of Türkiye's manufacturing industry increased in November, reaching 76.1%, according to the official data released Monday by the Turkish central bank.

This marked an improvement of 1.2 percentage points compared to the previous month, according to the data from the Central Bank of the Republic of Türkiye (CBRT).

The rate rose by 0.4 percentage points on a seasonally adjusted basis, reaching 75.6% in November.

Intermediate goods production had the highest utilization rate at 75.5%, while durable consumer goods recorded the lowest at 72%.

The figures are derived from responses to a business tendency survey conducted among local manufacturing units. The CBRT reported that 1,755 companies participated in the survey this month, noting that the results reflect the participants' feedback and not the bank’s predictions or policy views.

The capacity utilization rate is a key indicator of how much of an industry's productive potential is used, providing insights into overall economic activity.