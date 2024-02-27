Turkish company Karmod, which focuses on prefabricated construction components and has played an important role in accommodating survivors of last February’s earthquakes that rattled southeastern Türkiye, aims to expand its market share in Europe, the chairperson of the firm said recently.

"The three-month ban on overseas sales imposed on the sector due to the earthquakes affected the 2023 export growth rate negatively. The European market makes up 35% of our foreign sales, and we aim to increase this figure to 60% in a five-year period,” Mehmet Çankaya, Karmod’s chairperson, told Anadolu Agency (AA).

Çankaya emphasized that they focused on meeting the needs of the earthquake regions last year, and this year, their focus will be on expanding the firm’s overseas activities.

"Our building standards are in line with the demands of Europe and the U.S. However, the main problem is to have a good command of the building regulations of these regions, for which we have reinforced our technical office and foreign trade team.

"In order to better analyze the incoming demands, we have created a team that analyzes important details such as building statics and insulation in different European countries," he added.

Çankaya pointed out that the firm continues to develop and expand its networks in line with its international sales targets.

"Nigeria, Kenya, Ghana and Djibouti are among the countries where we have developed our network in Africa. We also have a sales office in the U.S. As for Europe, we have direct sales offices in the U.K., Germany and France, and we work with a dealership system in the Czech Republic, Portugal and Spain.”

Çankaya said the firm conducts many projects to reach its overseas growth targets.

"We're focused on boosting sales of premium steel villa housing, particularly targeting European countries and the U.S., where our projects like schools and offices have seen notable growth. Our European sales offices play a crucial role by conducting research on local building regulations, ensuring compliance, and facilitating easier sales,” he said.

"Additionally, our projects in Africa primarily emphasize social housing initiatives, with significant involvement in construction projects for oil, natural gas and gold mines.”

Increase in demand for steel housing in Türkiye

Çankaya said that after the Feb. 6, 2023 earthquakes, a notable increase in demand for steel housing was seen all over Türkiye.

"After the earthquakes, 300 by 700 centimeter (118.1 by 275.5 inches) earthquake containers were requested due to the urgent need for accommodation. Then, 25-square-meter (269 square-foot) commercial shops were built.”

"Demand for our light steel prefabricated houses has surged recently, driven by people’s preference for safer housing options, particularly in response to earthquake risks. This trend reflects a notable increase in demand for steel houses nationwide, not only in earthquake-prone areas,” he added.

Çankaya noted that they have seen an increase in demand especially for mosques and schools in the affected regions, and have completed four different mosque projects in the region so far. Karmod has also built a private school in the short span of a month.

"The Environment Ministry has taken a step toward using the light steel construction system for housing in the countryside. Public housing projects are planned, and tenders have been opened in the affected regions, and we, as Karmod, are currently making plans to respond to these demands,” he added.