Türkiye's retail sales rose again in October, posting 15% growth compared to last year, while month-over-month the pace of expansion was slower compared to the August-September period, official data showed on Thursday.

Retail sales were up 0.2% monthly in October, versus the upwardly revised 2.4% growth registered in September, the data from the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) revealed.

The increase in retail sales spearheaded the overall rise in trade sales volume on an annual basis, which rose 7.4% in October, according to the data.

Two other subindices also surged compared to the same month a year ago, including sales volume for wholesale and retail trade and repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles, which was up by 9.1%, and wholesale trade sales volume, which grew by 3.8%, respectively.

On the other hand, trade sales volume decreased by 3.6% compared to the previous month in October.

In the same month, sales volume for wholesale and retail trade and repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles increased by 0.8%, while wholesale trade sales volume decreased by 6.1%.

Looking at retail sales data, the sales of computers, books, and telecommunications equipment climbed 33.4% on a yearly basis, while online sales also gained 5.2%.

A separate report by TurkStat on Thursday also showed that total turnover for the industrial, construction, trade, and services sectors combined increased by 35.4% annually in October.

Looking at the details of total turnover, the industrial sector turnover index surged by 29.1% annually, the construction turnover index increased by 35.1%, the trade turnover index was up by 37.6%, and the services turnover index increased by 38.7%.