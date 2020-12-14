Retail sales volume in Turkey posted double-digit growth in October, according to official figures released Monday.
Sales with constant prices jumped 12% year-on-year in the month, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) said.
Month-on-month, sales surged 4.2%, the data showed.
During the month, the highest annual hike was seen in food, drinks and tobacco sales with 14.8%.
Non-food sales – except automotive fuel – and automotive fuel sales followed it with 12.8% and 6.5%, respectively.
Among non-food, the volume of electronic goods and furniture sales rose 15.4%, and textile, clothing and footwear sales were up 10%.
Computers, books and telecommunications equipment sales and medical goods and cosmetic sales followed with 7.1% and 5.8%, respectively.
Meanwhile, sales by mail orders and internet climbed 98.3% year-on-year in October.
Demand for online shopping platforms increased significantly during the COVID-19 pandemic period, when people chose or were forced to stay home.
TurkStat also revealed that the calendar-adjusted retail turnover with current prices jumped 24.3% in October on a yearly basis.
"In the same month food, drinks and tobacco sales increased by 28.5%, non-food (except automotive fuel) sales increased by 28.9%, automotive fuel sales increased by 6%," it added.
Please click to read our informative text prepared pursuant to the Law on the Protection of Personal Data No. 6698 and to get information about the cookies used on our website in accordance with the relevant legislation.
6698 sayılı Kişisel Verilerin Korunması Kanunu uyarınca hazırlanmış aydınlatma metnimizi okumak ve sitemizde ilgili mevzuata uygun olarak kullanılan çerezlerle ilgili bilgi almak için lütfen tıklayınız.