Retail sales volume in Turkey posted double-digit growth in October, according to official figures released Monday.

Sales with constant prices jumped 12% year-on-year in the month, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) said.

Month-on-month, sales surged 4.2%, the data showed.

During the month, the highest annual hike was seen in food, drinks and tobacco sales with 14.8%.

Non-food sales – except automotive fuel – and automotive fuel sales followed it with 12.8% and 6.5%, respectively.

Among non-food, the volume of electronic goods and furniture sales rose 15.4%, and textile, clothing and footwear sales were up 10%.

Computers, books and telecommunications equipment sales and medical goods and cosmetic sales followed with 7.1% and 5.8%, respectively.

Meanwhile, sales by mail orders and internet climbed 98.3% year-on-year in October.

Demand for online shopping platforms increased significantly during the COVID-19 pandemic period, when people chose or were forced to stay home.

TurkStat also revealed that the calendar-adjusted retail turnover with current prices jumped 24.3% in October on a yearly basis.

"In the same month food, drinks and tobacco sales increased by 28.5%, non-food (except automotive fuel) sales increased by 28.9%, automotive fuel sales increased by 6%," it added.