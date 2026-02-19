Turkish tea export revenues jumped 66% in January compared to the same period last year, reaching $2.1 million (TL 91.92 million), according to a report on Thursday based on the data from a provincial association.

The tea was sold to 51 countries, autonomous and free zones, in January, according to a data compilation by Anadolu Agency (AA) from the Eastern Black Sea Exporters Association (DKIB).

The recorded Turkish tea exports in the first month of last year were around $1.26 million, the report suggested.

In terms of quantity, foreign sales, which were 208 tons in January last year, increased by 28% this year, rising to 267 tons.

The U.K. ranked first as the leading location for tea exports from Türkiye, contributing revenue of around $891,117. It was followed by Germany with $283,455 and the U.S. with $114,743.

Şaban Turgut, vice chairperson of the board of directors at DKIB, in his assessment to AA, said that they had a strong start to the year in tea exports.

Turgut stated that the increase in January is promising for the sector, adding: "Starting the year with an increase both in terms of value and quantity is extremely pleasing for our sector. The increased demand for Turkish tea in the European market, in particular, shows that our promotional activities and quality-focused production are bearing results."

Moreover, he emphasized that they will focus on exporting value-added and branded products.

"We aim not only to increase the quantity but also to develop value-added exports. Our efforts to increase tea exports in the packaged, branded and special product segments continue. We aim to promote the natural, aromatic and quality structure of Turkish tea in more countries. We plan to expand into new markets in addition to deepening in existing ones," he conveyed.