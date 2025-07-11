The Turkish Treasury said on Friday it borrowed 1.5 billion euros ($1.75 billion) in a Eurobond issue with maturity in 2031 and a 5.2% yield.

In a statement, the Treasury and Finance Ministry said it received more than three times the demand for the size of the issuance, which is part of Türkiye's 2025 external financing program.

The transaction was finalized on Thursday, with BNP Paribas, Citibank, ING Bank and Standard Chartered mandated as joint bookrunners.

The issuance attracted participation from around 140 investors, the statement said. Eurobonds were sold to investors from Britain, the United States, European countries and the Middle East, among others.

The Treasury has borrowed a total of $8.75 billion from international markets so far this year.