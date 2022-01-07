The Turkish Treasury's cash balance registered a deficit of TL 142.1 billion ($16 billion) in 2021, official figures revealed late Friday.

Its cash revenues amounted to TL 1.4 trillion ($161.8 billion), the Treasury and Finance Ministry data showed.

The Treasury's expenditures, including interest payments of TL 160.3 billion, hit TL 1.6 trillion.

Noninterest expenditures amounted to TL 1.4 trillion, but there was almost a surplus of TL 12.5 billion in the primary balance.

The U.S. dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate averaged at 8.88 last year, while it was around 13.33 on average in December 2021.

In December, the Turkish Treasury's cash balance posted a deficit of TL 92 billion.