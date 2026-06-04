Türkiye's unemployment rate rose 0.1 percentage points month-over-month to 8.2% in April, official data showed on Thursday.

Employment fell by 356,000 and labor force participation also declined, the data shared by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) revealed.

The number of unemployed people age 15 and over fell by 5,000 month-on-month to 2.87 million, while a larger decline in the labor force contributed to the increase in the unemployment rate, according to TurkStat.

The unemployment rate was estimated at 6.8% for men and 11% for women in April.

Employment declined during the month, with the number of employed people falling by 356,000 to 32.17 million. The seasonally adjusted employment rate decreased by 0.6 percentage points to 48.1%. The employment rate stood at 65.4% for men and 31.2% for women.

The labor force fell by 361,000 month-on-month to 35.03 million in April, while the labor force participation rate dropped 0.6 percentage points to 52.4%.

The participation rate was 70.2% for men and 35% for women.

Youth unemployment, covering the 15-24 age group, decreased by 0.8 percentage points from the previous month to 14.5%. The rate was 12% for young men and 19.4% for young women.

The average weekly actual working hours of people at work rose by 0.3 hours month-on-month to 42.1 hours in April.