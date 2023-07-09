Vice President Cevdet Yılmaz and Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani met in Doha Sunday to discuss economic cooperation opportunities ahead of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan's planned trip to the Gulf states on July 17-19.

Accompanied by Treasury and Finance Minister Mehmet Şimşek, Yılmaz arrived in Doha on Saturday to strengthen bilateral relations and explore potential avenues for economic cooperation.

"We discussed relations between the two countries and possibilities of economic cooperation during the productive bilateral and delegation-level meetings," Yılmaz said on Twitter.

"As we celebrate the 50th anniversary of our diplomatic relations, we plan to hold the 9th High Strategic Committee meetings. We have signed a total of 95 agreements" in eight previous meetings, he said.

"In addition to the new projects we discussed during our visit today, we aim to deepen our cooperation, especially in the defense industry and energy fields," Yılmaz said, adding that these initiatives are expected to foster closer ties and strengthen mutual interests, serving as a solid foundation for future collaboration between the two nations.

The strategic cooperation between Qatar and Türkiye will continue to contribute to regional stability and economic development, he said, adding friendship and cooperation between the two countries will further advance ties in all fields.

"I would like to express my gratitude to the officials of the State of Qatar, especially Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, for their hospitality," Yılmaz said.

Erdoğan is expected to visit Saudi Arabia, Qatar and the UAE on July 17-19.