Turkish annual inflation eased slightly more than expected to end 2025 at nearly 30.9%, official data showed on Monday.

The consumer price index (CPI) cooled to 30.89% in December, down from 31.07% in November, data from the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) showed.

The monthly rate edged up to 0.89%, TurkStat said. Both rates were slightly below forecasts.

A Reuters poll had forecast annual inflation of 31% and monthly inflation of 0.98% last month. An Anadolu Agency (AA) survey similarly predicted last week that the inflation would be down to 31%.

Leading the annual increase in prices were education at 66.27% and housing at 49.45%, according to TurkStat.

The data also showed that the domestic producer price index rose 0.75% month-over-month in December, resulting in an annual increase of 27.67%.