Türkiye on Tuesday dismissed as "disinformation" Israel's claim that a U.S. sale of F-35 fighter jets and components to Ankara would disrupt the regional balance of power.

Ahead of a NATO summit in Türkiye, Foreign Ministry slammed the claim made Monday by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

"The baseless allegations recently circulated by Israeli officials in a coordinated manner and with calculated timing are part of a disinformation campaign," the ministry said.

"Netanyahu and his partners in crime deliberately distort any criticism directed at them and seek to divert attention through a systematic propaganda effort."

Netanyahu had Monday urged the United States not to sell the jets to NATO ally Türkiye, claiming it would "upset the power balance" in the region.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan was due to receive his U.S. counterpart Donald Trump ahead of the summit starting Tuesday evening.

Earlier on Tuesday, reports said Trump is expected to endorse the potential sale of F-35 jets to Türkiye and tell Erdoğan he's prepared to restore Ankara's access to the multinational program building the warplane.

Last month, Trump promised to make Erdoğan "very happy" when asked about Türkiye looking to secure F110 jet engines and regaining access to the F-35 program.

The move ⁠would be the biggest gesture yet from Trump to Erdoğan, whom he regularly praises and sees as a close ally. The two countries have enjoyed warmer ties since Trump returned ​to office last year.

Analysts say Türkiye wants to secure the new engines for use in its flagship Kaan stealth fighter project, as Ankara seeks to join the exclusive club of nations producing fifth-generation combat aircraft, which notably includes the United States, China and Russia.

In 2019, U.S. removed Türkiye from the F-35 program, where Ankara was also a production partner, following its purchase of Russian ​S-400 ⁠air defense system.

Washington claimed the system would endanger the jets and is inoperable with NATO systems, while Ankara repeatedly said there is no conflict between the two and proposed a commission to study the issue.

Türkiye also said it fulfilled its obligations on the F-35s and that its suspension broke the rules. Ankara maintains that the jets would strengthen not only Türkiye, but also NATO.

Turkish Foreign Ministry said Israel's pushback could not "conceal the Netanyahu government's genocide in Gaza, its policies of occupation and annexation, and its destabilizing actions in the region."

The ministry added Türkiye wanted to see peace, stability and prosperity come to the whole region and that "with this understanding, we once again call on Israel to pursue a constructive and peaceful policy."