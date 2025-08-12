In line with Türkiye's policy to increase value-added production, the manufacturing of high-technology products saw an annual growth of 88.2% in June, marking an all-time high.

Industrial production expanded by 8.3% in June compared to the same month a year earlier, the data from the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) showed on Monday.

This increase marked the fastest annual growth in the last 16 months.

The manufacturing industry's impact on this growth was notable, as its contribution to the change in the total industrial production index reached 8.4 points. The manufacturing industry production index increased by 9.5% on an annual basis in June, rising to 114.9.

The impact of high-tech product manufacturing on the growth of the manufacturing industry was calculated to be 4.2 points.

This was followed by "production of medium-low technology products" with 2.9 points, "production of other transport equipment" with 2.2 points, "manufacture of food products" with 1.8 points and "manufacture of low-technology products" with 1.7 points.

In Türkiye, aligned with the "Century of Türkiye" goals, efforts to strengthen industrial and production infrastructure, focusing on high technology and added value through the National Technology Initiative, are bearing fruit.

Record levels are observed in the production of technology products on an index basis in the first six months of the year.

In this context, high-tech product manufacturing increased by 88.2% in June, reaching 212. Thus, the highest level has been seen since the index was introduced in 2011.

The manufacturing of medium- to high-technology products also increased by 2.6% in the same month, reaching 121.7.

The medium-low technology products sector rose by 9.1% to 112.8, and low-technology products also increased by 4.6% to 102.

Thus, in terms of growth rates, a record level of increase was observed over the last 16 months in medium- to low-technology products and a record level was maintained over the last three years in low-technology products.