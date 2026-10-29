Türkiye aims to raise the combined share of high- and medium-high-technology sectors in its manufacturing industry exports to 48.5% next year and increase total manufacturing exports to $276 billion (TL 13.7, according to a recent report citing data from the 2027 Presidential Annual Program.

The share of high-technology industries in manufacturing exports, which is expected to stand at 4% this year, is projected to rise to 5.5% next year. The share of medium-high-tech industries is also targeted to increase from 40% to 43%, the data compiled by Anadolu Agency (AA) suggested.

Thus, the combined share of the two technology groups is planned to reach 48.5%, up 4.5 percentage points from the estimated 44% level for this year.

To achieve this, the focus will be placed on investments, financing and R&D activities.

Manufacturing industry exports are projected to increase to $276 billion next year from an expected $266.2 billion this year. The target represents an increase of $9.8 billion in exports.

The manufacturing industry's share of gross domestic product (GDP) at current prices is also targeted to thus rise from 15.5% to 15.9%.

Weight of medium-high-tech sectors

An examination of the structure of the manufacturing industry by technology intensity, as outlined in the program, highlights the significant weight of high- and medium-high-technology sectors in production and value added.

High-technology sectors account for 0.8% of businesses in the manufacturing industry, 2.9% of employees, 3.6% of production value and 6% of value added.

At the same time, medium-high-technology sectors held a much larger share, accounting for about 12.6% of the number of businesses and 20.5% of employees.

These sectors make up 27.5% of production value and 29.4% of value added.

The weight of these sectors in the technological composition of exports is also increasing. The combined share of high- and medium-high-technology sectors in total manufacturing exports increased from 36.4% in 2021 to 43.4% in 2025.

Support of tech transformation

Moreover, as part of efforts to support technological transformation in production through financing, the share of medium-high- and high-technology sectors in total loans is targeted to increase to 7.6% next year from an estimated 6.9% this year.

The share of high- and medium-high-technology exports in the export credit agency, Türk Eximbank's loan volume is also projected to rise from 45% to 45.3%.

Similarly, the share of the manufacturing industry in KOSGEB support programs is planned to reach 90% in 2027.

Efforts are also to be carried out in microelectronics, semiconductors, quantum technologies and next-generation communications to develop high-technology production capacity.

The share of priority sectors in the manufacturing industry exports is planned to increase to 43.5% in 2027 from an estimated 40.1% this year.

Automotive exports target at $45.5 billion

In line with this, automotive industry exports – which is the leading group of Turkish exports – are targeted to rise to $45.5 billion next year from an expected $41.6 billion this year.

The sector's share of manufacturing exports is also projected to increase from 15.6% to 16.5%.

Exports of electrical equipment are also targeted to rise to $22.8 billion from $20.9 billion, while machinery exports are expected to increase to $19.8 billion from $19.2 billion.

In the electronics sector, exports are targeted to increase to $4.5 billion from $4 billion.